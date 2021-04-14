Maurice Jones' phone uncovered, complicating Kessler FOIA lawsuit

The lawsuit argues that the city violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act and the Public Records Act, which dictate which documents can be requested by the public and how public bodies should retain records, respectively.

In previous hearings, counsel on behalf of the city has argued that Jones’ phone was wiped prior to his successor taking over, as was policy. Because Jones’ phone had been wiped, there were no documents responsive to Kessler’s FOIA request.

However, during a Wednesday hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court, attorney Elizabeth Southall, who is representing the city, presented new information.

According to Southall, she was able to contact Jones and discovered that his phone was damaged when he left. Because the phone was damaged, Southall said it was unlikely it was passed on to Jones’ successor and, sure enough, the phone was located in city storage.

“We do not yet know if this phone has been wiped, as is policy, but given that it is damaged and wasn’t reused, we think there is a good chance it wasn’t wiped,” she said. “[The text messages] may exist, they may not exist — we don’t know yet.”