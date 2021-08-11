March and rally led to changes both subtle and deep at UVa

Still, the events resonate for those who were there.

“For those of us who actually witnessed any part of it, we can never forget it,” said Larry J. Sabato, director of the UVa Center for Politics and co-author of "A Return to Normalcy? The 2020 Election That Almost Broke America."

“The absolute worst of humanity and human nature was on display,” Sabato said.

The events shocked UVa President Jim Ryan, who was the top candidate to replace Sullivan.

“It was around the time that I was considering whether to accept the offer and I heard from a number of people who assumed that I would turn the job down because of it. In some ways, it sealed the deal for me,” Ryan recalled.

“I had been connected to this community for so long. I came here in 1989 as a law student and was on the faculty for 15 years. We raised our kids here,” he said. “It was a day or two afterward and my wife looked at me and said, ‘well, you have to take the job, now, don’t you?’ It was a situation where the place that you love has been brutalized and now you get the chance to do something about it. You don’t just walk away from that.”