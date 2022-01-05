Legal, legislative efforts seek justice a year after U.S. Capitol insurrection

The legal efforts are not the only response to the rally. Some, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, are turning to legislative solutions. During a press call Tuesday, Kaine outlined both his efforts to pass legislation to protect voting rights and his experiences.

Reflecting on Jan. 6, 2021, Kaine said it gave him a new kind of insight into what it must feel to be a disenfranchised voter, citing a history of violence being used to suppress votes from Black Americans.

“I got just a very brief window into how debilitating and discouraging and devastating it is to have your vote threatened or taken away,” he said. “That anger persists today, and I really do think the only productive way to deal with it is to pass comprehensive legislation to make sure that we protect every single person’s ability to vote.”

In September, Kaine joined U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar to introduce the Freedom to Vote Act that seeks a variety of changes, including automatic voter registration and online voter registration; making Election Day a public holiday; allowing for same day registration; ensure all voters can request mail-in ballots; and restoring the right to vote in federal elections for people who have served their time for felony convictions after release.