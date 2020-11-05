Latest Kessler lawsuit claims city violated FOIA law

Text messages about public business, such as responses to the Unite the Right rally, would be subject to FOIA, according to Megan Rhyne from the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. As with any records subject to FOIA, the texts could still be exempt or redacted, she said.

However, FOIA only applies to records that exist at the time the request is made, Rhyne said in an email.

The Library of Virginia under the Public Record Act does provide a record retention schedule, she said, and the Library also publishes guidance on social media and alternate communication, including text messages. The Public Records Act does not have any enforcement mechanism, not for the LVA, not for the public or anyone else, according to Rhyne.

“What does that mean? It means that if the record (text message) has been deleted prior to the FOIA request then there’s no responsive record to provide,” she said.

Though a provision was added to FOIA in July 2019 that takes premature destruction into account, its effective date is after the dates listed in this lawsuit.

If an official or governing body does not turn over documents that are responsive to FOIA they can be fined Rhyne said, pointing to a recent lawsuit against Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax Station.