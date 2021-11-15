Kessler takes the stand, struggles to deflect blame for rally violence

“[Ray] was a very bad person and I don't think he should have been at the event. I'll never associate with him again,” Kessler said.

Despite Kessler’s claims that Kline and Ray were to blame for the violence, the plaintiffs presented a trove of evidence against Kessler, including phone records, Discord messages and even a video shot by Ray.

From May 2017 until the day of the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, phone records showed Kessler regularly and repeatedly communicating with his co-defendants. Of the co-defendants, Kessler spent the most time on the phone with Kline.

“There are calls in here, some of them lasting for an hour or more,” plaintiffs’ attorney Karen Dunn said while presenting the phone log. “You talk to him constantly and in the week leading up to Charlottesville 2.0 what is thisyou spoke to him every single day.”

Dunn also questioned Kessler about a message he posted in the UTR Discord server in which he encouraged attendees not to openly carry firearms out of concern it would discourage counter-protesters should we define counter-protesters here so ppl can be clear what we're talkin about from engaging in fights.