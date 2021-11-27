Kessler FOIA lawsuit largely dismissed

Almost six months after the previous hearing, in October Moore issued a letter of opinion that largely dismissed the lawsuit, parties and any form of requested relief sought by Kessler. Moore’s order was formally signed on Nov. 16.

The lengthy letter addressed many of the complicated aspects of the lawsuit, including the Public Records Act, which the city general district court had ruled only the circuit court had jurisdiction over. In spite of this, Moore wrote that Kessler did not have a right to bring an action under the Public Records Act, which does not offer the right of private action.

“It clearly has an administrative purpose — and seems, in fact, totally administrative and procedural — for the benefit of the good operation of the state government and its agencies and (unlike FOIA) not for the benefit of individual citizens themselves,” Moore wrote.

However, Moore wrote that FOIA law was different and does offer the right of private action. This right was complicated by Kessler admittedly not seeking the release of documents in his circuit court lawsuit, Moore wrote, but only a statement that such documents should not have been destroyed.