Kessler federal appeal inches forward

Counsel for the city of Charlottesville, Thomas, Richardson and Jones echoed similar arguments and urged the appeals court to uphold the earlier dismissal. The brief also references a report prepared by Tim Heaphy — a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia whose law firm, Hunton & Williams, was hired by the city to review its preparations for and response to the rally. The report has been a major source of information for both Kessler’s complaints.

“While Kessler’s complaint attempts to downplay the violence perpetrated by members of the Alt-Right (Kessler’s group) engaged, the Independent Review of the 2017 Protest Events in Charlottesville, Virginia (hereinafter “Heaphy Report”), reveals the true picture — mutual combat and “premeditated” violence by both protesters and counter-protestors,” the city’s brief reads.

On April 26, counsel for Kessler filed a response brief to the defendants, ceding that the “no duty rule” used to dismiss the federal lawsuit holds that police do not owe Kessler “any free-floating right to police assistance anytime or anywhere he wishes to express an unpopular opinion.”

However, the response again doubles down on the heckler’s veto argument.