Jury selection on track for rally trial

Ultimately, a panel of 12 jurors will need to be seated in order for the trial to formally begin. This 12-juror panel will be the result of various questioning that is partially based on pre-trial questionnaire answers and six perfunctory strikes from both the defendants and the plaintiffs.

Many of the questions that attorneys asked Monday revolved around whether jurors would be unduly burdened by serving as a juror over the course of the four-week trial and whether the potential jurors would be able to set aside their preconceived opinions about the rally and defendants.

Several potential jurors were struck early on due to health or work reasons. One of the early jurors to be struck said that he was a “news junkie” and that, though opinionated, he thought he could separate his opinion from the facts of the case.

“This whole town was turned on its head by the whole affair, I mean, just look at what happened over the last couple years,” the juror said before being questioned what he meant by Moon. “I think as a community we want to get it behind us and see justice done.”

However, the juror was still struck due to his belief that several of the defendants were terrorists.