Jury seated for rally trial after delay

Joshua Smith, attorney for Matthew Parrott, Matthew Heimbach and Traditionalist Worker Party, did not advance the tone argument alone Smith instead pointed to favorable views the juror had for Black Lives Matter and for the removal of Confederate monuments. Smith also said that there were Black jurors who had not been struck by the defense but argued that all of the plaintiffs’ strikes were against white people.

“It’s kind of offensive that plaintiffs are even bringing a Batson challenge because I don't think they have clean hands here,” Smith said, alluding to the plaintiffs’ strikes.

Dunn took issue with the questionnaire reasoning, which she said was not a brought up when the strike was first challenged on Monday. Pointing to a comment from defense attorney James Kolenich, Dunn said the best the defense came up with at the time was that the juror had an "anti-defendant attitude” on his face during questioning.

“Kolenich said reasoning wasn't ‘strictly race-based,’ which concedes that it was partially race-based,” Dunn said. “Court precedent says citing the look on someone's face is actually a basis for alleging race-based reasoning which supports our argument for the Batson challenge.”