Jury hits rally organizers with millions of dollars in damages

“This verdict sends a clear message that this country does not tolerate racist and anti-Semitic violence and it will not go unanswered” she said.

Kaplan and her co-counsel Karen Dunn said they plan to re-file and re-try the deadlocked claims and are confident that a new jury will rule in favor of the plaintiffs. The finding of liability on the state conspiracy count in particular shows that the jury believed there was evidence a conspiracy, the pair said.

“I also think that the finding against each and every defendant, including James Fields, and the findings of such significant figures on the damages is auspicious for the future,” said Dunn.

Despite the deadlock, the jury did find that, per Virginia law, all the individual and corporate defendants had conspired. It ordered them to pay $1 in compensatory damages to each of the nine plaintiffs, save Elizabeth Sines and Seth Wispelwey. Additionally, the jury ordered the individual defendants to pay $500,000 in punitive damages and each corporate defendant to pay $1 million.

Defendants Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, Elliott Kline, Robert “Azzmador” Ray and Chris Cantwell were ordered to pay an additional $200,000 each for racial, religious or ethnic harassment or violence committed against plaintiffs Natalie Romero and Devin Willis.