Join us to pledge to denounce racism and white supremacy

As The Daily Progress wraps up its coverage of the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right riots, we have heard calls for unity. At The Daily Progress Town Hall on Aug. 11, panelists suggested that people listen more and share stories with one another.

We believe that an important starting point is for all of us here in Charlottesville is to denounce the violence, racism and ant-Semitism that challenged the city in 2017. We invite you to join us in pledging to work together for a peaceful place to work, worship and play as we move forward.

The pledge sounds like this:

-We denounce all forms of racism and hate speech, and we vigorously advocate for racial equity.

-We denounce white supremacy, its hateful messages and its intended oppression and exploitation of people of color.

- We remain steadfast in our conviction to offer a platform that seeks out meaningful dialogue in an effort to create a community that is safe and inclusive for all.

We are asking as many folks as possible to join us and sign the pledge.

You can find and sign it here: