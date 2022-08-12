Jewish Studies Program looks at free speech against incitement to violence

Hate speech should not be free speech, say legal experts with the University of Virginia Jewish Studies Program.

The experts are calling for a new look at the First Amendment that would look at hate speech as an act to incite violence rather than a demonstration of free speech.

The program's first Zoom event of the fall semester on Thursday looked at ways the 2017 Unite the Right rally is making legal experts reevaluate Constitutional protection of violent speech.

In 2017, white supremacists were cunning in crafting language and public messages that promoted violence without claiming any actual responsibility. Violent themes and action calls were carefully couched in verbiage that could be read in different ways.

Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Virginia officials did not take action to shut down the rally before Aug. 12, 2017 because there was no direct threat of violence, although internet and social media posts were construed as calling for violence.

City officials proposed that the organizers move the event to McIntire Park for “safety and logistical reasons,” reasoning the group would have more room for the projected amount of attendees with additional space.

That move was fought by organizers who chose Market Street Park because of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that once stood there.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the city’s decision to move the event. When city officials did not meet the U.S. District Court’s requirement of providing proof of planned violence, the judge ordered the original permit for the Market Street Park rally be honored.

“The basic frame was, 'This is going to be a polite civil demonstration, there's going to be free speech on both sides,'” said Dalia Lithwick, Slate senior editor, author and host of the Amicus podcast.

Lithwick joined James Loeffler, director of the Jewish Studies Program and professor of Jewish history at UVa; and Micah Schwartzman, director of the Karsh Center for Law and Democracy, to discuss ways in which city administrators underestimated white power groups, despite federal research on their violent history.

“You don’t have a free speech right to bring that kind of violence to a community,” Schwartzman said.

Lithwick said people believed the rally would be like the planned 1978 Nazi march through the predominately Jewish town of Skokie, Illinois, then home to hundreds of Holocaust survivors. Skokie officials and allies tried to legally block the demonstration, triggering a barrage of lawsuits and leading to ACLU representing Nazis.

The Nazi march effort led the city of Skokie to pass numerous ordinances aimed at preventing the march and even legislation in the Illinois legislature with a broad definition of hate speech. Lawsuits overturned many of the ordinances as too restrictive to free speech.

The Nazis eventually agreed to move the demonstration to downtown Chicago. On June 24, 1978, with an estimated 1,000 Chicago police officers to separate the Nazis from angry counter-demonstrators, it occurred.

“[People thought Aug. 12, 2017] will be like a 'Skokie Nazis marching through some suburb of Chicago' kind of event, and it'll happen, it'll fizzle and everything will go back to normal,” Lithwick said of the Unite the Right rally. “That model was just completely wrong. People showed up with guns and guns change everything.”

According to the group, the attacks on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 highlighted the intersection of amplified hate speech using technology rather than presenting brand new racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

During former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the months leading up to the Unite the Right rally, participants used secret chatrooms and private social platforms to mobilize under the radar.

An online presence allowed the white supremacists and neo-Nazis to access a larger network and legitimize their mission into the mainstream.

“Abject failure of the Justice Department to do anything in the wake of Charlottesville was the reason that a civil rights trial had to be brought,” Lithwick said, noting the Sines v. Kessler federal lawsuit that was filed in the wake of the Aug. 12 violence. “The question is, is the law adequate to [the issue]? I think theoretically, it is. But we are very, very far away from having a legal system that, in fact, was adequate, both in advance and after the fact.”

Last year, a federal jury awarded $26 million in the Sines lawsuit after finding the organizers of the violent Unite the Rally guilty of civil conspiracy to harass, threaten and harm counter-protesters under Virginia state law.

The trial encouraged questions about the modern sustainability of the First Amendment, since the way Americans communicate with one another has changed.

“We've had to learn how to address courts, and how to show them that this is, in fact, what's happening,” Schwartzman said. “I think that speaks to a larger set of themes about what's necessary in order to hold people accountable to affect the rule of law.”

From the standpoint of assigning accountability to the white supremacists who stormed Charlottesville streets five years ago, the trial was successful. It proved that racist conspiracies to commit violence can be litigated in a court of law on both state and federal levels.

The trial has already impacted legal strategy in other cases, including current litigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, holding it as a civil trial aimed at holding inciters of anti-democratic violence responsible for their actions.

“And this trial has spawned other cases coming out of January 6, we've got litigation in the DC federal district courts right now, based on this model,” Schwartzman said. “I think that is an enormous contribution that this trial made.”

While the Unite the Right trial was a successful step in the right direction, federal and state laws are still adapting to quickly identify extremist violence and hold perpetuators responsible in a court of law. Lithwick called on legal experts to be better about connecting speech that is designed to incite lawlessness and racist violence that can cost people their lives rather than focusing on maintaining dated First Amendment ideals.

This would require shifting focus from free speech to terrorists in the process to investigate hate speech cases.

“I mean, that it happens again on Jan. 6, it's just mind boggling that with all the years in between that we had to learn from what happened here, that there wasn't development between Charlottesville and this assault on the Capitol building,” Lithwick said.