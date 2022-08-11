Jewish Studies Program gives Charlottesville lesson on free speech vs. incitement to violence

UVa’s go-to crew on Jewish history, culture and religious studies analyzed the ways the Unite the Right rally forced legal experts to evaluate the protection of violent speech under the First Amendment during the UVa Jewish Studies Program's first Zoom event of the fall semester on Thursday.

"The Legacies of Charlottesville: A Fifth-Anniversary Conversation About Law and Democracy in America" was a discussion, open to the public, about the ways the Unite the Right rally exploded questions about the difference between free speech and hate speech that incites people to violence.

In 2017, white supremacists were cunning in crafting language and public messages that promote violence without claiming any actual responsibility. For example, when self-proclaimed Trump supporters posted a Georgia poll worker’s address without comment to an audience of white supremacists.

Lithwick, alongside director of the Jewish Studies Program and professor of Jewish history at UVa James Loffler and director of the Karsen Center for Law and Democracy Michah Schwartzman, discussed the ways in which city administrators underestimated white power groups, despite federal research on their violent history.

“You don’t have a free speech right to bring that kind of violence to a community,” Schwartzman said.

Of the available legal resources that were available at the time, city, county and state officials did not make a consorted effort to shut down the rally. City council proposed that the organizers move the event to McIntire Park, reasoning the group would have more room for the projected amount of attendees with additional “safety and logistical reasons.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the decision to move the event, leading the council to honor the original permit for the Market Street Park rally.

“The basic frame was, this is going to be a polite civil demonstration, there's going to be free speech on both sides,” Lithwick said. “And this will be like a 1950s Skokie Nazis marching through some suburb of Chicago kind of event, and it'll happen it'll fizzle and everything will go back to normal. That model was just completely wrong. People showed up with guns and guns change everything.”

According to the group, the attacks on Aug. 11 and 12 highlighted an untapped area at the intersection of amplified hate speech using technology, rather than presenting brand new racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

During former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the months leading up to the Unite the Right rally, participants used secret chatrooms and private social platforms to mobilize under the radar. An online presence allowed the white supremacists and neo-Nazis to access a larger network and legitimize their mission into the mainstream.

“Abject failure of the Justice Department to do anything in the wake of Charlottesville was the reason that a civil rights trial had to be brought,” said Dalia Lithwick, Slate senior editor, author and host of the Amicus podcast. “the question is, is the law adequate to it? I think theoretically, it is. But we are very, very far away from having a legal system that, in fact, was adequate, both in advance and after the fact.”

Last year, a federal jury was awarded $26 million after finding the organizers of the violent Unite the Rally guilty of civil conspiracy to harass, threaten and harm counterprotestors under Virginia state law.

While the Kyle Rittenhouse and Travis McMichael trials presented more clear-cut instances of racially-charged violence and resulted in guilty verdicts and life sentences on all charges presented to the court. The jury of the Sines v. Kessler trial against a group of organizers, promoters and participants in the Unite the Right rally, however, did not reach a verdict on two federal conspiracy charges and no jail time, showing that there are limits to what a civil trial can accomplish.

“We've had to learn how to address courts, and how to show them that this is, in fact, what's happening,” Schwartzman said. “I think that speaks to a larger set of themes about what's necessary in order to hold people accountable to affect the rule of law.”

The trial encouraged questions about the modern sustainability of the First Amendment since the way Americans communicate with one another is completely different from how people did so in 1776.

Lithwick called on legal experts to be better about connecting speech that is designed to incite lawlessness and racist violence that can cost people their lives rather than focusing on maintaining dated First Amendment ideals. This would require shifting focus from free speech to terrorists in the process to investigate hate speech cases.

“I mean, that it happens again on January 6, it's just mind boggling that with all the years in between that we had to learn from what happened here, that there wasn't development between Charlottesville and this assault on the Capitol building.” Lithwick said.

From the standpoint of assigning accountability to the white supremacists who stormed Charlottesville streets five years ago, the trial was successful. It proved that racist conspiracies to commit violence can be litigated in a court of law on, both, state and federal levels.

The trial has already impacted legal strategy in other cases, including current litigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a civil trial aimed at holding inciters of anti-democratic violence responsible for their actions.

“And this trial has spawned other cases coming out of January 6, we've got litigation in the DC federal district courts right now, based on this model,” Schwartzman said. “I think that is an enormous contribution that this trial made.”

While the Unite the Right trial was a successful step in the right direction, federal and state laws are still adapting to quickly identify extremist violence and hold perpetuators responsible in a court of law.