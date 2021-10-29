Harrowing stories mark first day of rally trial testimony

The rally attracted global attention for its violence which ended with the vehicular attack by Fields Jr., leaving left dozens injured and Heyer dead.

After years of delays, the multi-week trial began Monday, bringing more than a dozen organizers or their legal representatives back to Charlottesville.

The jury was presented with several images depicting Romero in the wake of the assault, blood covering her face as strangers attempted to clean her off. Her face was so covered in blood that her own mother couldn’t identify her from the images at first, Romero said, only being able to do so after recognizing her daughter’s ROTC watch.

With some assistance from two people she knew, a confused and injured Romero was brought to an ambulance parked near the scene of the attack and transferred to UVa Medical Center.

“When I got to the hospital, I asked the nurse that was there what happened to me and they said that I was hit by a car,” she said. “I asked them, ‘Am I going to be able to walk? Do you know if I have a spinal injury?’ and no one answered me, they just stared at me. No one could say yes or no, so I just cried.”