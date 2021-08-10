Four years after torch march at UVa, criminal charges have been scant

That work has slowed in recent years, Coughlin said, and she has not been in contact with the local police departments or Hingeley about charges.

Earlier this year, Coughlin said she was reminded of that night during the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and other far-right, politically disaffected people. The political movements that inspired that event were the same that led to the August 2017 rallies in Charlottesville, Coughlin said, and it seems likely some of the same people participated in both.

“I have found myself wondering if it would have made a difference if felony charges had been pursued against the torch burners; would we have sent a message that this type of activity will be prosecuted criminally?” Coughlin said. “Obviously, they weren't burning torches in the Capitol, but if the message that they could face criminal charges for this activity had been communicated earlier, would it have deterred people and kept them at home?”

There’s no way to know for sure, she said, and there is no guarantee that convictions would have resulted from charges.