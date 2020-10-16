Final RAM member sentenced receives lesser term after cooperating

According to Kavanaugh, White would have testified that the phrase “diversity of tactics,” used by the RAM co-defendants and McMahon was a euphemism for violence.

“White was familiar with the ideology that was used by white supremacists and people online and knew the context surrounding that phrase,” he said. “In order for the government to be able to prove that the phrase, as it was used in that case, was a true threat, Mr. White's testimony would have been critical.”

Kavanaugh also emphasized that White did not request that his cooperation be hidden from the public, as is the case in many criminal cases.

“He wanted the individuals who were online and lurking and holding extreme views to know that he is no longer someone who ascribes to those views and who has left that life in the past,” he said.

White’s attorney, Michael T. Hemenway, requested a sentence between 12 and 14 months, citing his client’s cooperation and remorse.

Prior to sentencing, White spoke, telling U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon that he was no longer the man he was in 2017.