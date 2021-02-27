Fields deposition canceled due to claims of mental health issues

A federal deposition of James Alex Fields Jr. has been canceled after his counsel claimed his mental health has dramatically worsened.

Fields is one of around two dozen defendants in the federal Sines v. Kessler lawsuit filed on behalf of various area residents that targets key organizers and participants from the deadly Unite the Right rally. Fields is currently serving multiple life sentences for a car attack on the day of the rally, Aug. 12, 2017, that left anti-racist protester Heather Heyer dead and dozens injured.

According to recent motions filed in the case by his counsel, Fields' mental health has declined and he “does not appear competent to understand directions from counsel” that would be necessary to prepare him for deposition. Additionally, the motions claim that Fields has been acting bizarrely and does not believe his attorneys are who they say they are.

“Fields believed the date was March 11 and became agitated when told that was not the date,” the motion reads. “Fields reported numerous scenarios regarding his current circumstances that were, at the least, implausible, if not impossible, including that a doctor treating him at the facility participated in his sentencing hearing and was awarded restitution in his criminal trial.”