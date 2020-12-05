Federal judge again sanctions rally organizer

Over the course of the 42-page document, Hoppe goes into painstaking detail of Kline’s consistent run-ins with the court and the various excuses and explanations he gave for his noncompliance with discovery.

Hoppe cites court documents filed by the plaintiffs’ counsel, which detail how in June 2017 Kline drafted and circulated to amongst rally leaders a working document titled “Operation Unite the Right Charlottesville 2.0.” A version of this document would be one of the few things Kline ever properly submitted to the court.

The memorandum opinions details months of back-and-forth between Kline and the plaintiffs’ counsel in which the defendant denied having access to a “CvilleReports" email address and claimed he never used a phone number with a (347) area code that was listed on the “Charlottesville 2.0” document.

However, evidence gathered during electronic imaging by a third-party vendor indicated that both the phone number and email address were registered to Kline.