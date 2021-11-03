Expert details anti-Semitism as defendant denies Holocaust

Anti-Semitism and its ties to white nationalism and the Unite the Right rally was the focus of Wednesday’s hearing, even as some defendants attempted to downplay the Holocaust.

So far the federal Sines v. Kessler lawsuit has largely focused on the impact of the rallies on the plaintiffs — nine Charlottesville area residents who were adversely impacted by the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding University of Virginia torch grounds.

Wednesday offered somewhat of a change of pace, as counsel for the plaintiffs called Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, a Holocaust scholar and anti-Semitism expert from Emory University.

Lipstadt, who is not a party to the lawsuit, testified to her expertise, which has seen her write various books on anti-Semitism, its roots and how it manifests in modern society.

“Simply put, I would say [anti-Semitism is] Jew hatred; hatred of someone not because of what they do or who they are, but because they are a Jew,” she said. “You know they're a Jew and you despise them and you maybe want to do them harm just because they are a Jew.”

Over the course of her testimony, Lipstadt was asked to identify various phrases and symbols used in Discord channels by organizers of the rallies both before and during the events of 2017.