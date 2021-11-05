Emotions flare during contentious rally trial testimony

Hill’s testimony also revealed more of the breakdown in relationships between the rally attendees and key organizer Jason Kessler in the weeks leading up to the rallies. According to Hill, he did not follow Kessler’s plan for entry into the park and did not consider himself an adherent to anything Kessler had dictated for the rally.

Though Hill maintains that the Aug. 11, 2017 torch march on University of Virginia Grounds was not something the League supported, Levine asked him about several statements seemingly of support he gave after the event.

“Oh no, I never disavowed it,” Hill said. “It was very impressive looking on video, yes sir it was. I praised the optics of it and said it looked very good and we might even want to do one in the future.”

In what may be a preview of defense arguments to come, at several points Hill would contend that the car attack happened after the rally, prompting Levine to clarify that the rally “never actually happened.” Hill acknowledged that an unlawful assembly had been declared prior to when the UTR speakers were set to go on, but argued that events prior to the unlawful assembly were still part of the rally.