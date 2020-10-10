Defendants in rally suit seek sanctions after former Councilor Bellamy misses deposition

A former Charlottesville city councilor received a new deposition date this past week after defendants in a Unite the Right lawsuit attempted to sanction him for allegedly missing an earlier deposition.

Sines v. Kessler was filed on behalf of various area residents and alleges a conspiracy to commit racist violence at the 2017 rally. The lawsuit names nearly two dozen white supremacist and neo-Nazi individuals and organizations as defendants.

The civil case has dragged on, in part due to a lack of cooperation from defendants, some of whom have been sanctioned by the court for failing to meet discovery and deposition requirements.

In August, counsel on behalf of defendants Jason Kessler, Nathan Damigo, Matthew Parrott, Identity Evropa and the Traditionalist Workers Party filed a motion to sanction former Councilor Wes Bellamy for failing to show up for a virtual deposition. Bellamy is considered a non-party witness in the suit, meaning he is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant.

Per the motion, Bellamy was subpoenaed by mail in June.