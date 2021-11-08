Defendants continue to defend their actions, distance themselves from Fields

Seated in front of a jury Monday, Marissa Blair said she came to Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017 to join her close friend Heather Heyer.

The two had a bond that few coworkers did, she said, becoming friends who never tired of each other. With pain in her voice Blair said that when she joined a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters that day she never could have expected that Heyer would soon be dead.

“No one expects or would expect for your friend to be killed right in front of you for standing up for what she believes in,” said Blair. “At times I feel guilty because she was about to leave to go to work but we found this crowd and we stayed. You can see in the video, she was standing right in front of me.”

Blair is one of nine plaintiffs in the federal Sines v. Kessler lawsuit, which seeks to hold key organizers and participants of the 2017 Unite the Right rally responsible for allegedly conspiring to come to Charlottesville and commit acts of racist violence.

Among those defendants is James Alex Fields Jr., who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters on Aug. 12, 2017, murdering Heyer and injuring dozens, including Blair and six of the other plaintiffs. The other defendants have, for the most part, spent the trial trying to distance themselves from Fields and each other.