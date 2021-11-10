Defendants attempts to connect reverend to "antifa" during hostile hearing

Wispelwey said his physical injuries were minimal but he has incurred significant expenses related to mental health treatments in the wake of the rally. Wispelwey and the other eight plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation and alleging that key organizers and participants of the 2017 rallies conspired to come to Charlottesville and commit acts of racist violence.

Though not present on 4th Street during the vehicular attack by defendant James Alex Fields Jr., Wispelwey said he was among the first to arrive at the scene afterward. Describing it as “horrifying,” Wispelwey said he and other members of Congregate helped clear the scene and provide emotional support.

“The folks who were very grievously injured were taken away in ambulances, but there were still people with huge contusions, people in shock just collapsing because it was so hot and they couldn’t find their loved ones,” he said. “There were a lot of people trying to get to the hospital but who couldn’t go in ambulances and so [other Congregate members and allies] were parked nearby and I prayed with people and got them connected to their loved ones.”

Wispelwey was the subject of a lengthy and contentious cross-examination from several of the defendants or their counsel for statements seemingly in support of antifa that he made online following the rallies.