Court questioning financial responsibility of transporting Cantwell for rally trial

“Courts have routinely ordered the United States Marshals to execute a writ ad testificandum — and pay for its execution — when a prisoner is indigent,” the plaintiffs’ response reads.

However, with the “not insignificant costs and security concerns associated with bringing Mr. Cantwell to Charlottesville for the entirety of the relatively lengthy trial” counsel for the plaintiffs’ recommended only bringing Cantwell to the city for his own testimony, which they estimated should last one to two days at most.

When not testifying, plaintiffs' counsel suggested that Cantwell could participate via videoconference, as previously discussed and arranged with the court.

Defendants Jason Kessler, Nathan Damigo and Identity Evropa also took the stance that it is within the court’s discretion whether or not to issue a writ ad testificandum for Cantwell. Additionally, the trio of defendants agreed with the plaintiffs that it is also within the court’s power to order Cantwell transferred from his current institution to Charlottesville for trial even if there are budgetary or other issues inherent in such an order.

However, the defendants disagreed with the plaintiffs’ suggestion that Cantwell need only be transported for the days in which he testifies.