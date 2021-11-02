City councilors, community members condemn Lincoln Project tiki torch stunt

Magill is married to Vice-Mayor Sena Magill.

Others joined Magill in asking City Council to demand an apology from the Lincoln Project.

Andrew Shelton voiced his frustration with political campaigns using footage from the Unite the Right rally in TV ads as well as the Lincoln Project stunt.

“This is not fodder for political campaigns on either side. And they both attempted to exploit it throughout the day and the day that followed. We’re almost just numb to seeing the events and footage from that day get played out in political ads, but it is crossing a whole new line to have people come and cosplay as Nazis in this town to make some kind of point,” Shelton said.

“I really feel that it's important as a municipality to just say something about that and express our great displeasure with this and the exploitation of our collective trauma,” he said.

Sally Duncan suggested that City Council should ask the Lincoln Project to make a financial contribution to Integrity First for America. IFA is a nonprofit representing the plaintiffs in the Sines v. Kessler trial.