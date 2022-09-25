Charlottesville United Way unveils mural meant to heal and to bring hope

The artist Jae Johnson had already been working for 10 hours when United Way of Greater Charlottesville unveiled a mural downtown on Saturday at 7 p.m. White paint speckled the right side of his face and part of his glasses.

“I’ve been working on this for the last three days,” Johnson said.

The mural, which is part of United Way’s Envision initiative, required an unusually quick turnaround. The design process took a month and a half, and Johnson completed the physical piece in half the time it usually takes him to create a work of art.

“It’s a beautiful display of community, uplifting our community,” Jamel Quarles, who owns a catering company, said of the mural.

Envision wants to move 1800 local families out of poverty in the next five years, focusing on Black families in particular, according to the initiative’s website.

“What we really wanted was something that would last, something that would start a conversation,” said Price Thomas, United Way’s marketing director. “A lot of stuff you do comes and goes.”

United Way of Charlottesville’s president, Ravi Respeto, sees the mural as a symbolic gesture.

“This mural is symbolic of families that have struggled to have access to quality education, living wage, affordable housing, all of the things that make living in a community great,” Respeto said.

Thomas said the mural supports Envision’s mission by acknowledging Charlottesville’s complicated history and identity.

“People think it’s the best thing since sliced bread, or think of August 12,” Thomas said, referencing the Unite the Right riot and the car attack on counter protesters that killed Heather Heyer and injured 35 other people. “It’s both.”

For Thomas, the mural captures “this theory about being honest about where we are and hopeful about where we can be.”

It was important to United Way to commission a local artist—someone who knows Charlottesville because they’ve lived Charlottesville. That’s how they landed on Johnson, who’s garnered attention for his work over the last couple years.

“Jae’s seen it growing up, and he’s seen it as an adult raising his own baby,” Thomas said.

He started making murals two years ago, but has become a household name in town for his work. In 2021, he painted five. One is outside the Red Cross Building, another he did for a Starbucks on 10th and Main.

“All of a sudden it’s like, we hear your name everywhere,” Johnson said. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

His family has already noted his rapid ascent in Charlottesville’s art scene with pride and affection.

“I’m just happy he’s finally having these platforms, that he’s able to show his art. Because he’s really gifted,” Johnson’s cousin Rickquan Jones said.

Johnson, who is Black, said he hopes the mural inspires kids who look like him to be creative.

“I want to let them know, hey, this can be you. This is you,” he said.

Location is everything for the mural: it takes up a wall next to The Haven, a day shelter near the Downtown Mall.

“We wanted to be in a prominent location, but we picked this spot because of the story that it tells,” Thomas said. That story, he said, is one of hopefulness and community.

“It just doesn’t have the same heft if it’s somewhere else,” Thomas said.

Johnson thinks it will invite more people to spend time downtown.

“Growing up in Charlottesville, I never really spent time downtown because I didn’t really think there was anything for me. But there’s opportunities,” Johnson said.

The mural marks a new phase for United Way. Having long been devoted to financial stability and school readiness for kids, it’s beginning to partner with other organizations that have different specialties, like housing and workforce development.

“A really important part about philanthropy is not being prescriptive and not saying we as the organization know what everyone needs,” Thomas said. “We need to listen.”