Charlottesville officials push back against rally lawsuit defendant

Several current and former Charlottesville officials are pushing back against subpoena attempts filed on behalf of Gateway Pundit founder and Unite the Right rally defamation lawsuit defendant James Hoft.

Filed on behalf of Charlottesville-area activist and former U.S. Foreign Service officer Brennan Gilmore, the Gilmore v. Alex Jones lawsuit has been inching its way to trial for several years.

Gilmore sued Jones, who is the main host and operator of InfoWars, as well as InfoWars and several others, in March 2018, claiming defamation.

After Gilmore witnessed and filmed the Aug. 12, 2017, rally car attack that killed counter-protester Heather Heyer, the defendants started spreading conspiracies about Gilmore, which led to death threats against him and his family, according to the suit.

In addition to Hoft, Jones and InfoWars, the complaint names Free Speech Systems LLC, Lee Stranahan, Lee Ann McAdoo, Scott Creighton, Derrick Wilburn and former U.S. Rep. Allen B. West, R-Fla., as defendants. West was later dismissed from the suit.