Cantwell tries to avoid rally lawsuit deposition

Those rates include $450 an hour for a partner, $275 an hour for two senior associates and $100 an hour for two paralegals. The rates are in accordance with those for partners and senior associates that courts in this circuit have deemed appropriate in recent cases, the motion reads.

None of the defendants named in the motion has responded and the court has yet to rule on the motion. The multi-week trial is currently set to begin in October.

However, thanks to a Thursday ruling, a jury will be instructed that they can make adverse inferences from Ray's failure to participate.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe granted plaintiffs’ earlier request for a permissive adverse inference instruction against Ray, writing that “plaintiffs produced clear and convincing evidence that Ray intentionally withheld requested discovery knowing that it was relevant to an issue in the case.”

Plaintiffs will now submit their proposed language to the District Judge to inform jury instructions, according to a news release. Ray is now the second defendant to receive this type of sanction, following an earlier ruling against Kline.

“The defendants have tried every trick in the book to avoid accountability for the racist violence they brought to Charlottesville, but we are committed to ensuring they face justice,” said Integrity First for America Executive Director Amy Spitalnick. “Our plaintiffs have now won adverse inferences against two defendants – which will have enormous impacts at trial this fall, and serves as a testament to how egregiously the defendants have flouted court orders.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.