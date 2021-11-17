Cantwell attempts last-ditch defense as court begins jury instruction

“Then someone within the frame is starting to hurt us and then another one and then that's when it got worse,” she said, describing the footage to Cantwell. “Then it looks like you, is that you?”

After Cantwell confirmed that it was he in the video and admitted to hitting someone, Romero asked him to rewind the video again because it looked like his actions might have jostled her and Willis, who was standing next to her. Cantwell then demanded that Romero tell him whether she thought he hit her or not. The visibly upset defendant tried to explain that she didn’t know and asked Cantwell to replay the video. Eventually Romero said that she did not believe it was Cantwell who punched her that night.

“I said that we were hit by the fight, and I think I was punched directly,” she said. “I'm only saying that because you just showed this clip and that looks like you and that's us running away.”

As he had done when cross-examining Romero and Willis following their testimony earlier in the trial, Cantwell again asked the two if they knew Emily Gorcenski. Both responded no, not at the time of the rallies.