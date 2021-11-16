Cantwell and Spencer present defense after rally lawsuit dismissal attempt fails

“I rule the f——— world, those pieces of s—- get ruled by people like me. They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them,” Spencer said in the audio clip. “That’s how the f——— world works. We are going to destroy this f——- town.”

As Spencer did earlier when the plaintiffs’ lawyers first presented the clip, Spencer argued yesterday that it did not accurately represent who he was. He likened it to a childish outburst.

Following Spencer’s testimony, Cantwell was given the opportunity to present his own defense.

Cantwell argued that he was trying to avoid violence in Charlottesville in 2017. As evidence, he offered an unaired clip of him talking to a reporter the weekend of the rallies.

“If they attack us and we hurt them, we’ll go on trial and we’ll be convicted because they’ll pack our jury with Blacks and communists,” Cantwell said in the clip.

Throughout the trial Cantwell has referenced hours of footage he took on a body camera that he believes will exonerate him. Though he previously floated the idea of showing the hours of footage in full, the court and other attorneys appear to have talked him into showing smaller, relevant portions.