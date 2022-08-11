Black people in Charlottesville give their views on living in the city

Charlottesville filmmaker and business owner Ty Cooper was out of town when the riots of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017 occurred.

When he returned home and attended an informal memorial event, he wasn't prepared for the raw emotions from neighbors and community members; a sobbing stranger spontaneously hugged Cooper soaked his shirt with her tears.

In the midst of his own processing, Cooper recognized that the community's grief held a soul-searching yearning for change — and a growing realization that such changes would take more toil than people initially anticipated.

"I think people are more attuned that just because we had a Black president, that racism isn't over," Cooper said of the lessons learned.

"We have more activism now. When a community stands up together to fight back, something changes. That was really the primary change. We're trying to come together as a community, but we have so much healing to do."

One main difference, he said, is the realization that entrenched social structures will need to change to heal damage caused not only by a weekend of white supremacist violence, but by generations of disadvantages and barriers that have left many Black residents behind.

"I found myself thinking, 'Wow. I didn't know this much racism still existed,'" Cooper said. "I am a Black man. I can't be blind to the racism in this community. We still have structures here that represent what we need to fight against."

The arrival of COVID-19 put a harsher spotlight on disparities in the community — "the education gap, the income gap," Cooper said. He saw a need for substantial changes in society to lift circumstances for everyone, instead of feel-good initiatives created to soothe their organizers' consciences.

"I've seen so many of what I call frivolous initiatives that don't do anything," Cooper said. "Some of the core things are just not changing. Education. Income. Financial literacy."

Cooper said that lasting changes will require creating more opportunities for upward mobility and empowerment, making meaningful diversity education available to help change the way people view each other, and demanding accountability from each other to make changes stick.

"We have to look at the big picture," Cooper said. "Here's the thing: Nothing we can do will actually end racism. We're not going to wake up every single person, but when you see the shaking up of those systems, it allows them to have a different respect for cultural differences."

"When you lack education, you often don't have the experience. The learning situation needs to be altered," Cooper said. "I don't want it to be a buzzword. I want them to hold people accountable. 'Just don't be a racist' is not going to cut it."

Cooper said he has seen some positive changes since the violence and aftermath of Aug. 12. "People are more open to listen and hear your story," he said.

A concrete positive experience in the past five years has been increased attention to Charlottesville's Black business community.

"We started the Black Business Expo in 2017," Cooper said. "People woke up. They saw what was happening, and they wanted to support Black businesses."

In what became known as the Buy Black initiative, customers made more of an effort to select Black-owned local businesses for goods and services. He said he'd love to see it continue.

"My experience, really, of people supporting my business more than before, I really appreciated it," he said.

Maurice Lewis

Lewis was incarcerated for more than 20 years, including in 2017. He heard about the riots and was heartsick, he said. After being released from prison in 2021, he had a perspective that others did not have — he had been away for a long time, and he could see changes. He said he was surprised at how much things had changed in Charlottesville in terms of his daily interactions with people.

"The whole situation is getting better," said Lewis. "We still have some issues, but it seems like there's more love. It's not what it should be, but it's getting better."

Lewis said he does not experience as many instances of discrimination on a daily basis as he did more than 20 years ago.

"I see things evolving," he said.

Jocelyn Woodard

Woodard said she was impressed with how swiftly the justice system worked after the murder of Heather Heyer.

"Charlottesville said, 'We're not having that, that's not Charlottesville. That was outside agitators.' He (James Fields) was arrested quickly, tried quickly and sentenced quickly," Woodard said.

Woodard, who grew up in Shreveport, La. during segregation, said she thinks there is far less racism today than when she was young. She said she still gets "the look" from people. "But looks are not gonna kill you."

"I love Charlottesville. You can get a job here, you can live a good life here," she said.

William Redd

Redd said he sees some advances but has realized that "we still need to work."

The good changes include things like "kids going to school together, being able to go to the rest of restaurants and places that we used to couldn't go and employment. We are in jobs that we never thought we would ever have in the city."

He thinks the removal of the Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson statues made a big difference for many people.

“I was looking at the news this morning. It was showing the picture of The Daily Progress, other people downtown and then on the Market Street, where the statues used to be. That was a place that a lot of Blacks in Charlottesville never wanted to go by. So now that they are rejoicing, go and sit in this place where this thing used to be.”

Frank Walker

Like most people in Charlottesville, Walker thought the Aug. 11 and 12 riots were scary. Then, he realized that his elders had likely experienced similarly threatening events.

“I thought that was horrible. But I thought, 'Here's what my grandparents went through. These people coming here and being threatened, is probably what they went through on a daily basis.'”

Walker said he is disappointed that more has not changed in Charlottesville.

“I don't feel that anything has been delivered, honestly, except the statues, right. Which I never thought would ever be removed, but I remember them as a child and growing up I remember when you couldn't even go into the park and I remember having to go upstairs and movie theaters, you know, things were segregated."

Walker is frustrated about the housing crisis in Charlottesville, particularly because owning a home is one of the main ways of accumulating wealth.

"They missed the point of buying a house is wealth. You know, it's how you accumulate wealth. And so, how do you accumulate wealth by charging $1,500 for single bedroom apartment? Not fair housing. What is that?

“When you say affordable housing, if we look at what's the organization that Habitat for Humanity, if you can reduce the price of a house, and that person helps build it, and you get to own it, and you pay taxes, because it's actually cheaper than you pay in rent, to own something, and that's how minorities can build wealth."

Walker said he is concerned that that Black people who own their homes can no longer afford to pay taxes on them.

"So here in the inner city now, where Blacks who own homes have gotten older and can't afford to pay the taxes, whites have moved back in, you know, because Blacks who lived here, can't just can't afford taxes.”

Jeffery Tyler

Tyler is concerned about the shortage of affordable housing.

"The housing market is out of control... people that work at McDonald's, Wendy's -- they never can afford to buy a house today where it is today," he said.

He sees many Black people moving out of Charlottesville because of the expense.

"In the next ten years, it is going to be that African Americans will not be living in Charlottesville, from University all the way down toward the mall," he said.

Lisa Woolfork

Woolfork has been living in Charlottesville for 22 years and has children in the public schools. She said she does not believe that a lot of people don't quite grasp the threat of white supremacy.

"I would say that Charlottesville is a community that has yet to fully reckon with the harms of white supremacy, " Woolfork said. "And how those harms have hurt our community from its very earliest history until today."

Woolfork mentions the demolition of the Vinegar Hill neighborhood in the 1960s. She sees connections today "to some of the choices that we see around issues of housing justice or educational outcome and equity. And so, it just that that is something I would acknowledge and ask people to recognize.

Woolfork said she also saw a lot of apathy toward white supremacy and neo-Nazism in 2017.

"Several people, many people, including this newspaper, were talking about the need to ignore the Klan. It is mistake to treat white supremacists and fascists as if they are naughty toddlers, rather than terrorists. And it seems that we are preparing ourselves for a similar turn back to apathy. That that's that's something that concerns me."

Woolfork said she would be hard pressed to identify changes to improve the lives of Black people in the city.

"I don't have a good answer for that question. And the only reason I don't have a good answer for that question, is because there is still the same pressing need. The need to redistribute resources away from policing and toward housing, for mental health care, toward education, toward increasing the salaries of teachers so that they can afford to live in the city of Charlottesville toward finding affordable housing for everyone in our community," Woolfork said.