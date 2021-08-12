Biden, other leaders weigh in on Aug. 12 on fourth anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of the deadly 2017 rallies in Charlottesville, President Joe Biden and other public officials recognized the event and its impact on the country, calling it a shameful chapter in the nation’s history.

In a written statement, Biden condemned the violence of the day and acknowledged the death of Heather Heyer, an anti-racist protester who was murdered following the Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right rally. Biden previously said the events of August 2017 were an inciting issue of his presidential campaign.

“Her life and activism are reminders that while we have never fully lived up to the promise of America, we have never fully walked away from it either,” Biden wrote.

Biden was one of several elected officials who released formal statements Thursday to mark the anniversary. While acknowledging progress made to improve the reporting of hate crimes and advance racial equity, Biden noted that there’s more work to do.