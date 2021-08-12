Biden calls for vigilance on anniversary of A12

In my first week in office, I signed an executive order establishing whole-of-government effort to advance racial equity and support underserved communities, and a presidential memorandum directing all federal agencies to combat the resurgence of xenophobia against Asian Americans that we've seen during this pandemic.

And in May, I signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that empowers the U.S. Department of Justice and our entire Administration to address the critical problem of hate crimes being underreported. The law includes provisions in Heather Heyer's name that will help state and local governments to ensure hate crimes information is more accessible to the public.

Heather's mother joined me at the bill signing. As I told her on that day, I know it's hard. Even with the significance of the law being changed, it's like getting the news of her death just seconds ago. It takes enormous courage. It's also especially hard on this day of commemoration. Jill and I are thinking about Heather and her family.

And we know there is more work we must do as a nation - as we saw with the mob of insurrectionists at the United States Capitol on January 6th that joins the horror we saw in Charlottesville as shameful chapters in our history.