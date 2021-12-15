Bidders connected to Monument Fund file letter protesting Jefferson School Lee statue plan

Main also argues that the city does not have the authority to destroy a statue, directly or indirectly, based on unsuccessful attempts in 2020 to amend the state code to allow localities to alter or destroy monuments. It remains unclear whether donating a monument to a group that wishes to destroy or alter it does indeed violate the updated state code.

“Instead of winning, that offer should have been rejected,” Main writes in reference to the Jefferson School’s proposal. “The award fails, and the Lee procurement must be re-competed with only lawful offers made.”

Additionally, Main argues on behalf of the complainants that the city did not give proper notice of the resolution, thus rendering the vote “null and void.” Main also argues that the city did not follow its own policy of offering three “working days’” notice, posting the agenda item on the Friday before the Monday meeting.

Main also argues that the city council acted unlawfully due to a lack of a city manager, interim city manager or designated manager for the solicitation.

“Without executive leadership authorized to act, the city council should have postponed or canceled the orphaned solicitation,” Main wrote. “Instead it fumbled along by inertia.”