Bidders connected to Monument Fund file lawsuit against Charlottesville, Jefferson School

After the rally ended in the murder of Heather Heyer by James Alex Fields Jr., state law was changed in 2020 to allow localities to remove their war monuments. However, in an April 2021 decision, the Supreme Court of Virginia found that Charlottesville’s ability to remove the statue was never restricted by the prior law, clearing the path for the city to remove its Confederate statues, which it did in July.

The Lee statue has been in a city storage facility since its removal on July 10. The city called for proposals on what to do with the Lee statue in July and again in September. The Jefferson School submitted a proposal for the statue to be melted into ingots and transformed into a work of art that reflects the community’s values. The statue will then be given back to the city for public display. The process will include a comprehensive six-month community engagement process.