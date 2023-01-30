Antisemetic organization tosses flyers in Charlottesville neighborhood

Congregation Beth Israel warned its community Monday to “be aware of their own personal safety when in public and at their home” after an anti-Semitic propaganda group distributed hateful pamphlets in between the Venable and Barracks Rugby neighborhoods in Charlottesville.

The pamphlets, sealed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels and tossed into driveways, read, ‘Every single aspect of the media is Jewish…6 Jewish corporations own 96% of the media.’ The pamphlets were signed by GOYIMTV, which is owned by the Goyim Defense League, an anti-Semitic hate group and conspiracy theorist network operated by self-proclaimed white supremacist Jon Minadeo II who operates under the pseudonym “Handsome Truth.”

One expert on anti-Semitism said GOYIM is the same group that dropped the "Kanye is right" banner over a freeway in Los Angeles after the rapper made anti-Semitic comments on a podcast last October.

"They've been doing this in six states and came to Virginia within the past six months" said Bruce Hoffman, director of the Center for Jewish Civilization, governor-appointed member of the Commission to Combat Anti-Semitism and professor at Georgetown University. "There were incidents this fall in Virginia Beach and Lynchburg that were identical to what happened in Charlottesville over the weekend."

On Monday morning the security committee at Congregation Beth Israel, established in 1870, sent an email to its members saying that it informed the police and the Jewish Federation’s Secure Community Network among others about the hateful literature.

According to the statement, similar flyers have also been spotted in Newport News, Hanover County and Williamsburg.

Mike Signer, who was mayor at the time of the deadly Unite the Right riot in August 2017, said he saw the pamphlets scattered on several driveways in his immediate neighborhood when he went to fetch the newspaper Saturday morning.

He ran across the street to grab the copy thrown on his neighbor’s driveway, thinking “she wasn’t going to be interested in receiving that.”

Although a pamphlet did not land on Signer’s driveway, he said his neighbors drove by to check on him because he is Jewish. By the end of Saturday, neighbors organized a communal fire pit at Signer's house to talk about the anti-Semitism that had descended on their neighborhood.

Signer, who said his family experienced the anti-Semitism of the 2017 riot in a personal way because of his being Jewish and the city's leader at the time, said he was disturbed but not surprised at the flyers.

“We have seen a lot of this kind of thing," said Signer, now North American policy director at Airbnb. "I know what’s happening all around the country with this kind of activity. It is obviously upsetting to see it come right here to Charlottesville.”

On Oct. 25, it came to the University of Virginia campus.

Surveillance cameras captured a young wipe man swiping the “Welcome Jewish Students” banner that hung at the door of the Rohr Chabad House, a “home away from home” for UVa students, according to the center’s website. The suspect was never identified, according to the University Police Department.

Truman Brody-Boyd, assistant director of development at the Brody Jewish Center at the University of Virginia, said the members at the center have not noticed seen anti-Semitic acts locally since the sign incident. Yet even hearing about such incidents is unsettling.

“To be Jewish in America these days is to experience anti-Semitism and [we] can feel a little bit of insecurity,” Brody-Boyd said. “Of course we do everything we can to support our students and make sure they feel safe and secure at all times.”

Brody-Boyd says the center will maintain its usual safety measures, which prepare the community for standard safety in the building as well as anti-Semitic threats.

Congregation Beth Israel advised its members to attend the synagogue’s periodic security trainings, which include “Situation Awareness,” “Run, Hide, Fight,” “Stop the Bleed,” and “White Supremacist Threat.” Those interested can visit the Congregation Beth Israel website.

Although GOYIM has not been found responsible for any acts of violence, the theology of the group can cause indirect damage, said Georgetown's Hoffman.

"There hasn't been any violence to date. There's been obnoxious and outrageous theatrical antics, but no violence," Hoffman said. "But, the message of this kind of leafleting is to generate hatred and intolerance with a view toward targeting members of our society for their religion or ethnic identity."

Virginia Republicans Delegate Terry Kilgore and Senator Bryce Reeves have introduced legislation to the House and Senate, respectively, that would make discrimination of Jewish people in places of employment and public accommodation illegal. The bills would also enforce higher criminal penalties for anti-Semitic hate crimes and would require the crimes to be entered into the central network for information on hate crimes that is maintained by the Virginia State Police.

On Monday the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Reeves' bill to the Finance and Appropriations Committee, who will review the bill later this week.

While elected officials work to codify the consequences of anti-Semitism, Hoffman said communities should focus on supporting one another.

"In the short term, I think communities have to stand together and refuse to allow their neighbors to be intimidated or harassed or be made to feel like they're unwelcome or don't belong in the community," Hoffman said. "In the long term, I think we need digital literacy, teaching the children in schools to be able to research facts and get authoritative information from recognized sources."