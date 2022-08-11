Alumni exhibit highlights student perseverance during Summer of Hate

UVa alumni are sharing a collection of their truth, trauma and a slew of evidence to support their belief that the University was complicit in the Aug. 11 and 12 torch march and riot.

A report issued in November, 2017 said that University police did not take proper precautions and did not heed warnings.

During the fateful Summer of Hate, UVa students took their posts on the front lines of several peaceful counter-protests when white supremacists tried to take their streets. The exhibit includes items collected from a May unpermitted rally at Court Square park, a Ku Klux Klan rally in July, and the August Unite the Right attack.

Entirely curated by university alumni with UVa associate professor and community activist Dr. Jalane Schmidt, the “No Unity Without Justice” exhibit at the Albert and Shirley Small Collections Library tells the story of resistance in the face of extremist and administrative opposition.

Curator Hannah Russell-Hunter hadn't even finished her first full year at UVa before coming face-to-face with neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

Russell-Hunter thought of the exhibit concept alongside fellow alumna and Aug. 11 and 12 survivor Kendall King.

“I want visitors to understand that this was not just like a one-off event,” Russell-Hunter said. “I want them to see that there was so much lead-up to this, and context. I want people to see that there is a history of white supremacy, both intellectually [and in] white supremacist violence and intimidation in Charlottesville.”

An active student organizer and activist, King returned to Charlottesville on a mission to counter-protest the white supremacist attacks that were scheduled throughout the summer. King watched neo-Nazis surround her classmates next to the Thomas Jefferson statue. She also marched for equality on the day that Heather Heyer was murdered.

The alumni-curators are still frustrated and disappointed with UVa for what they say is its naïvete in preparing for the torch march and the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 11.

“We demonstrate not just the organizing that students did in 2017 against the rise of these two men (the UVa alumni who organized the rally) who were organizing to try and use Charlottesville as a flashpoint to coalesce their white nationalist movement,” King said, “but a whole history of students working against the university in trying to make it a less racist and more welcoming place for all Virginians.”

After the rally, the UVa quickly positioned itself as a protector of free speech. But from the perspective of many students, the rally presented a failure of the institution to recognize the violence often attached to hate speech.

The exhibit not only holds UVa accountable for the violence on UVa's Grounds and downtown, but also indicts the Charlottesville City Council of that time; a dossier with evidence that the rally would be dangerous was gathered by activist and writer Emily Gorcenski and submitted to city administrators before the attack. That collection, which was kept private until June 2022, is stacked high with nearly 300 pages among the other artifacts.

The dossier includes screenshots from white supremacist chat rooms and social media platforms as well as text messages from Unite the Right planning group chats that were infiltrated by local activists.

One included tweet, from the Anticom Twitter account, reads: “Reminder to gear up before Charlottesville…walk softly and carry a big stick.” Another screenshot taken from Facebook features a rally attendee inquiring about the rules for bringing automatic weapons to the event.

Schmidt and other activists submitted the dossier to the Charlottesville Police Department, City Council, and the Human Rights Commission nearly a month before Unite the Right bombarded the city, she said.

Former Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy and former City Manager Maurice Jones supported activists throughout the Summer of Hate, Schmidt said, but most city administrators insisted that residents had to allow the white supremacists to practice their rights to free speech.

“The mayor was kind of trying to thread the needle and said that we have no way around this, because it's a free speech issue; and the kind of information that was in that dossier wasn't really, in our estimation, taken seriously,” Schmidt said. “They want to see it come through their official entities, like Virginia State Police."

Directly to the left of the dossier, a video plays of a former student asking former president Teresa Sullivan why she and the rest of the administration did not know about the torch march, even though many students did. Sullivan responded, “Did you tell us? Did you tell us they were coming? No, you didn’t. Nobody elevated it to us. Don’t expect us to be reading the alt-right websites. We don’t do that. You know, you’ve got some responsibility here too. Tell us what you know.”

Sullivan’s response that assigned blame to students shocked many in the UVa community. Students, staff and faculty had contacted Sullivan’s office with concerns about chatter they were witnessing on social media.

The city-commissioned 2017 report by former federal prosecutor Tim Heaphy concluded that the University Police Department (UPD) did not properly prepare for the torch rally, despite ample warnings of potential violence, therefore setting a precedent for the Unite the Right attack the next day.

“It just felt like they had really fumbled, they really dropped the ball on protecting students,” King said. “We had gone to the lawn because we'd heard that there were Nazis marching, to say, ‘This is not your space,' you know, 'This is our space, we are students here.' When we went we just felt like the University did not show up in a way that was an actual investment in trying to keep students safe.”

“No Unity Without Justice” presents the history of organized and intentional counter-protests in the face of racism. It emphasizes that the Aug. 11 and 12 events were not isolated incidents in an otherwise idyllic college town; rather, they indicate that Charlottesville still makes room for white supremacy in its public spaces, according to the activists.

The installation begins with a timeline of revolutionary student resistance dating back to the 1970 May Strike on UVa's Grounds, when UVa’s first Black student council presented anti-racist and anti-Vietnam War demands to then-president Edgar F. Shannon. The timeline chronicles the fight for coeducation, integration at the University, divestment from apartheid protests and more student movements on Grounds throughout the years.

The timeline is juxtaposed by the Summer of Hate artifacts, including a burst-open tear gas canister, on the other side of the room.

Similarities in the student issues in 1970 and those created in 2017 illustrate that UVa is still finding a way to prioritize the needs, identities and safety of all of its students, according to King.

“The University has a lot of work to do to ensure that students feel safe on campus, that they feel like they aren’t going to leave the University with a lot of debt,” King said. “All of those demands that we wrote in the aftermath of August 11 and 12 are still there.”

Over the last five years, UVa President Ryan’s 2030 plan details a timeline for more community partnership initiatives that include converting university land to affordable housing properties, increasing Black student admission to 20 percent, expanding its University’s resources to local youth with programs for middle school students and more. Read about the changes here.

Even without the protection that could have prevented the violence that ensued, UVa students, Charlottesville residents and supporters from around Virginia successfully deterred yet another white supremacist gathering event on August 12.