Alex Jones attempting to force information from rally lawsuit plaintiff

Jones’ counsel argues that stating that the entire publication is defamatory by implication is not sufficient and that Gilmore is obligated to identify which statements he contends are false.

“For example, is [Gilmore] claiming that statements that he worked for the State Department are, in fact, false? Is he asserting that it is defamatory to say someone works for the State Department?,” the motion reads. “Instead, [Gilmore] provides in his responses and correspondence blocks of text in which he asserts defamatory statements may somewhere lie.”

Later in the motion, Jones’ counsel also argues that Gilmore’s non-public communications are relevant to the defense for a “number of reasons,” which includes the defense argument that Gilmore may have been responsible for cultivating the connection between him and his former work with the U.S. Foreign Service.

“It seems highly likely that he may have done so, given the fact that he has not yet even identified for the [defendants ] what the allegedly defamatory implications are,” the motion reads. “Perhaps he clarified it for one of the journalists to whom he spoke.”