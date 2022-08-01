Arson, threats and arrows lead to county man's arrest

A lighted gas can thrown into a home, death threats and arrows shot at police officers led to the arrest Sunday night of a 32-year-old Albemarle County man.

Steven Alexander Hall was arrested Sunday after Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue departments were called to the 1700 block of Minor Drive for a reported attempted arson and brush fire.

When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into the occupied home. However, the occupants had tossed the can back outside, putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The arson suspect had fled a short distance away to his residence located in a shed building in the 1800 block of Minor Drive. When officers ordered him to come out, the man refused and threatened to “kill everyone,” police said.

Police said the man shot an arrow from a compound bow through the shed wall at the officers and a county fire marshal, but the arrow struck no one.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal negotiations with Mr. Hall before entering the shed,” said Abbey Stumpf, police spokeswoman, in an email. “As officers made entry into the building, Mr. Hall fired another arrow at the officers.”

Stumpf said police took Hall into custody. He was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail after a medical assessment. No officers, bystanders or building occupants were injured in the incident.

According to Albemarle County General District records, Hall is charged with arson; shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling, in this case a lit gas can; obstruction; and nine counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement personnel related to his shooting the arrows.

He is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending appointment of an attorney and a bond hearing.

Stumpf said police are still investigating the incident and that anyone with information about it should contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.