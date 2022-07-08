Anonymous raffle-winner donated drum kit to a high school musician

Lake Anna Jazz, a nonprofit corporation that sponsored "Lake Anna Jazz Fest 2022" last June at Cooling Pond Brewery, featured an event-related raffle for a new drum kit that was donated by Sweetwater Sound of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The winner of the ticket was announced at the end of a two-day festival and it turned out to be a former drummer who attended Louisa High School in the 1970s.

The former Lion preferred to stay anonymous and he suggested that the drum set be donated to the Orange County High School Jazz Ensemble that had performed at the festival.

“Since he [the winner] had heard the Orange County High School jazz ensemble performing, he thought, you know, let's give it to that school,” Robert McBride said, president of Lake Anna Jazz.

Tommy Doss, Orange County High School band director mentioned to Lake Anna Jazz organizers that the school already had a drum set so he asked if the winner of the raffle could give the kit to a student who played the instrument during the Jazz Ensemble's appearance at the show.

Doss’ reason was that the student, Travis Williams, did not have his own drum set.

“It's nice when it works out like this - the fact that it was it was somebody who could really, really use it.,” McBride said. “I'm hoping it makes a big difference and he [Williams] seems like a serious musician.

Travis is a percussionist in the marching band whose senior year of high school will start in September.

McBride said that the high schooler was stunned when he was presented with the drum kit and he was said that he does not deserve it.

“We told him that you were the guy who came out in the summer when school was over and volunteered to be the drummer and be at our show,” McBride said. You didn't have to do that and that just shows that your heart is in the right place. You wanted to go out there and take yourself out of your comfort zone and put yourself on stage with a drum kit that you're not so familiar with.”

Others said that they have never seen him with such a big smile.

“I was so happy that he was happy and I hope that it continues to inspire him so that he could have a really good senior year,” McBride said.

The privilege of presenting the drums to the high school musician meant a lot to McBride.

The Lake Anna Jazz president attended a high school where the movie “Remember The Titans” was filmed and he was a drummer himself and a part of the marching band during that time.

“I know the thrill of being part of something and music, especially at that age means a lot to a kid,” McBride said. “If you're in the band program, those are the kids you want to see in 10, 20, 50 years in all of the reunions because you go through so much together.”

McBride said that starting this year, Lake Anna Jazz will be working with schools where their musicians will teach masterclasses to students along with helping them out with rehearsals and Jazz skills.

Lake Anna Jazz will continue to do charitable work because that is a part of its mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and readers can learn more about the cause at lakeannajazz.org.

“We continue to try to bring really good music to the Lake Anna area and the shows will continue - they're always either free or heavily subsidized so that people can afford to get some really good music brought to their neighborhood,” McBride said.

McBride concluded by expressing gratitude to the people at Sweetwater Sound, the anonymous raffle winner and every community member who made this possible by acquiring raffle tickets.