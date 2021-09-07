Angry citizens tell council they want answers over Brackney's ousting; Mayor apologizes

Mayor Nikuyah Walker apologized for the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“I would just like to thank Chief Brackney for her leadership and apologize on behalf of the city for a termination that has tarnished her reputation,” Walker said during the Recognitions and Proclamations portion of the meeting.

“[Brackney] someone who’s managed to survive in an institution of policing for over 30 years … and to be able to show up in this city after 2017, take all the torment and vitriol that she’s experienced and most of it was not based on any facts, and still attempt to reform a police department that clearly doesn’t want reform,” Walker said.

Walker spoke for about eight minutes.

“ … to take what doesn’t seem like much information and terminate her in this very public way … that is shameful,” Walker said.

But Walker — like all other members of the City Council — was not involved in the decision and had no power to stop it. Walker said she was unaware of the decision until it was announced. The police chief is hired, managed and, sometimes, fired by the city manager.