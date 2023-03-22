Brent Ruffner had lived in the house on Willard Drive in Charlottesville’s Fry’s Spring neighborhood for 22 years when it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t know what happened,” Ruffner told The Daily Progress the next day. “I was gone for probably an hour or two while I went to the medical center to get a prescription. When I came back, there were fire engines all over the place.”

Charlottesville Fire Marshal Joe Powers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Wednesday.

Ruffner’s family told The Daily Progress they were still not sure what sparked the flames but at least one said they believed it started outside.

According to reports, firefighters were called out to the house on Willard Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It was like a bad dream of a fire engine and hoses and smoke,” Ruffner recalled. “It’s like an avalanche of horror.”

Ruffner and his family survived the fire uninjured, he said, but several of the animals they cared for died in the inferno.

“We lost our dear pets, two birds and a lovely little border collie mix. She was in there by herself for too much time until the fire department got here,” Ruffner said. “I feel nauseated thinking about that little dog in there.”

Ruffner and his family were moving their belongings out of the house and into their cars on Wednesday afternoon. Blackened cardboard boxes and plastic storage bins distorted by the fire covered the front yard.

“I’m about to put a sign that says ‘free’ on all this,” Becky Haring, Ruffner’s daughter, told The Daily Progress. “You think anyone will want it?”

Ruffner wondered how things might have turned out differently.

“I could just as easily have been in that house and not been aware of it, because sometimes in the afternoon, 1 or 2 o’clock, I take a nap,” he said.

He said he hoped the house he’d spent more than two decades in could be restored, but he couldn’t comprehend what had happened.

“You never get to feeling like you can accept it, and that’s the way I feel right now,” Ruffner said. “That’s the way I feel every day.”

He said the family was looking for somewhere else to stay on Wednesday afternoon standing by the wreckage. In the meantime, he said, he needed to get to Walmart to start replacing what they had lost.