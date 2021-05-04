Albemarle woman reported missing

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking public assistance in helping to locate a missing person.

Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County, was last heard from at 2 p.m. on May 3, authorities said. County police said in a release that Hernandez left her Chatham Court home on foot.

Police have asked anyone who had contact with or saw Hernandez after 2 p.m. on May 3 to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

