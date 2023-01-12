Albemarle property tax assessment makes biggest jump in 15 years

Albemarle County property owners will see the steepest increase in their property taxes in 15 years when they open their mail later this month.

Real property tax assessments in the county will increase an average of 13.46%, amounting to $3.05 billion, in 2023, far and away the largest increase since the county began assessing real property annually in 2008.

That growth in the county’s tax base is a consequence of appreciation in the housing market, the county has said.

The county’s population has been growing in recent years, increasing nearly 2%, or 2,029 people, between April 2020 and July 2021, according to the latest data from the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia, which studies population demographics.

Most of the increase in residential property values comes from multifamily residences, such as apartments, which the county has said are worth 28.2% more on average than the previous year.

“I do think it is a nationwide trend that apartments are a hot commodity in the real estate market,” county assessor Peter Lynch said during a Wednesday presentation to the Board of Supervisors.

The Rivanna District in the northeastern part of the county, which includes the bustling shopping district and growing neighborhoods on Pantops as well as some of the county’s priciest estates in Keswick, will see the greatest increase in tax value, with average assessments increasing a little more than 15%.

Residential properties in the urban areas of the county had their tax value increase by almost 13% on average, regardless of which district they’re in, while residential parcels up to 20 acres increased by 11.31%. Rural properties between 20 and 100 acres saw a change of 12.15% on average. Rural parcels of 100 acres or larger were assessed at 13.52%.

Single-family residences worth up to $150,000 had an average change in tax value of 9.13%. That means a house that cost $150,000 would cost almost $107 more in taxes per year with the same tax rate, according to the county.

The median home value is now $436,300. Houses whose value increased by 11.49% to $436,300 would cost $384.30 more in taxes per year at the same tax rate.

Taxable assessment changes by property type for 2023 include:

Urban residential: up 12.73%.

Residential up to 20 acres: up 11.31%.

Rural, from 20 to 99.99 acres: up 12.15%.

Rural, 100 acres and over: up 13.52%.

Commercial properties: up 15.47%.

Multifamily: up 28.2%.

Average annual reassessment changes by district are:

Rio: up 13.99%.

Jack Jouett: up 14.23%.

Rivanna: up 15.64%.

Samuel Miller: up 11.49%.

Scottsville: up 13.52%.

Town of Scottsville: up 11.29%.

White Hall: up 12.30%.

Notices will be sent to taxpayers on Jan. 20. A property owner who wants to appeal their property’s assessment can do so by an administrative review or a Board of Equalization review. People who own property in Albemarle County can file an administrative review form online by Feb. 28. The Board of Equalization appeal can be filed by contacting the assessor’s office for an application that must be submitted by March 30, or 30 days after the results of an administrative review, whichever is later.