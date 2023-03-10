Albemarle County Schools officials say they absolutely plan to collaborate with the division’s teachers and staff on a collective bargaining agreement.

That confirmation comes after questions were raised over how involved the Albemarle Education Association union would be in drafting the agreement, which would be one of a handful in the commonwealth.

“The AEA will have a role,” county schools spokesman Phil Giaramita told The Daily Progress before a Thursday night School Board meeting.

During the meeting, county schools Superintendent Matthew Haas provided further detail on what that role would be.

Haas is working with the school division’s attorney, Ross Holden, as well as an outside attorney, Eric Patel, to draft a collective bargaining resolution to present to the School Board. The draft would be complete by April 17, and then the division would meet with the union’s legal counsel and leadership to reach an agreement.

“I think it’s a good compromise,” Haas told the school board during Thursday’s meeting.

Albemarle Education Association President Vernon Liechti said he feels optimistic.

“I am encouraged to hear that the division wants to be collaborative with us on this,” Liechti told The Daily Progress during Thursday night’s meeting. “Communication will make it so that we all feel that this process has been fair for both sides.”

During a budget work session last week, the School Board voted 5-2 to direct Haas and division staff to draft a collective bargaining resolution. It is a historic decision that, if the resolution passes, would make Albemarle one of the few school divisions in Virginia to give its staff a collective bargaining contract. That list now includes Richmond, Arlington, Prince William County and recently the city of Charlottesville.

School Board members Jonno Alcaro and Kate Acuff voted against the measure.

After last week’s vote, members of the Albemarle teachers union expressed frustration that they were not specifically included in the drafting process.

“The Albemarle School Board passed a motion to direct the superintendent and staff to draft a resolution for bargaining without any involvement of the workers who are petitioning for bargaining rights,” Albemarle Education Association Vice President Mary McIntyre told The Daily Progress last week. “While this is potentially a step forward, we are concerned that there is no explicit requirement for the AEA to be included in a collaborative process or for the end goal to be a mutually agreed upon resolution.”

McIntyre said the school division should clearly outline its intent in an amended motion.

“Around the state, when workers were shut out of the development process, weak resolutions have been the result,” she said.

In October of last year, the Arlington Education Association said there had been a communication breakdown after the school board there authorized collective bargaining in May.

Arlington’s school district was the second in Virginia to authorize such bargaining after Richmond.

“The collective bargaining resolution that passed in May does not create a fair process,” Arlington Career Center employee Javonnia Hill said at a school board meeting on Oct. 13. “It is not what you thought it would be.”

The Albemarle County School Board’s vote last week came hours after the Charlottesville School Board voted unanimously to give the city union collective bargaining rights. The city resolution was the result of almost a year of negotiations between the Charlottesville Education Association and the school board. In May 2022, Charlottesville directed a group that included Superintendent Royal Gurley and union members to draft a resolution.

In the county, Liechti said, “We want a resolution that’s as strong, if not stronger, than what the city passed.”

This is now the Albemarle Education Association’s second bid for collective bargaining rights after the School Board voted against a measure in May 2022 that would have allowed most division employees to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement. At the time, county school officials said the state law allowing collective bargaining did not provide sufficient guidance for how the process would work.

Last week, School Board Chair Katrina Callsen said to expect a resolution some time in the summer.

“We don’t want to drag our feet,” Callsen told The Daily Progress