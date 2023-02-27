High school students from across Albemarle County, Charlottesville and Louisa County had the opportunity to learn about 10 different historically Black colleges and universities at the county’s first HBCU exposition on Monday.

Enrollment at HBCUs has trended down over the past 45 years, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. In 1976, the percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs was 18%; in 2021, that number was 9%. Still, they offer an opportunity for some underserved students: 41% of HBCU students are the first in their families to attend college, compared to 35% at other schools, according to data from the Lumina Foundation, a private organization aimed at expanding access and success in postsecondary education.

“Some of the students are here just because they just have a thirst for knowledge and they've already been accepted to some schools. Some children are still researching and trying to determine what's going to be the best fit for them,” Albemarle County Public Schools Director of Student Services Jesse Turner told The Daily Progress.

Jayla Thompson, a junior at Albemarle High School, said attending an HBCU would be good for her.

“I think I can just learn more and see and experience different things,” Thompson, who identifies as Afro-Latina, told The Daily Progress.

HBCUs were founded to offer Black students college degrees during a time when states denied Black people access to education. The schools have historically been open to all students. Nationally, about three quarters of all students at HBCUs are Black, but the share of non-Black students at HBCUs is growing.

“Often you'll find students who haven't learned or known about HBCUs,” Diane Price, a Howard University alumna representing the school at Monday’s exposition, told The Daily Progress.

Price said students of color from Charlottesville and Albemarle County could be better served by an HBCU than by another college or university.

“You're going to be in a minority there, and you're not going to get the lessons and the experience that you would get at an HBCU,” Price said.

Graduation rates for Black students at HBCUs are almost double that of Black students at other colleges and universities. A 2017 report from the Education Trust, a national nonprofit focused on closing educational achievement gaps, shows that the Black graduation rate at North Carolina Central University is 47.6%. At Alabama State University, a school with similar average test scores and student demographics, that number is 26%.

“There’s a lot they’re going to come away with just from being in environments with people who look like them,” Denise Harris, another Howard University alumna at the event, told The Daily Progress.