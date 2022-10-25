 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albemarle County police arrest woman for murder

Albemarle County police on Tuesday arrested a county woman for second degree murder after a domestic disturbance at a home on Stony Point Road.

Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, is charged with second degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony, police said.

Court records on the case were not available Tuesday.

Murphy is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Stony Point Road on a domestic dispute call and arrived to find a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The victim's identity is being held pending notification of the next of kin.

Police said the area around the home will have a heavy police presence for the rest of the day and asked the public to avoid the area, if possible.

Updates will be made as more information is available.

