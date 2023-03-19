Albemarle County has 2,157 units of affordable housing. It’s not enough to meet demand, according to local officials.

Stacy Pethia, the county’s housing policy manager, estimated that just 41 of 2,065 affordable rental units are unoccupied, based on the county’s low vacancy rate of 2%. All 92 of the owner-occupied affordable housing units are full.

“Overall, the county needs to add 10,070 units to the affordable housing stock by the year 2040,” Pethia told The Daily Progress via email.

The median home price in Albemarle County is $475,000, according to the most recent report from the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors. That’s about 26.2% higher than the statewide average of $365,000, according to a report from the Virginia Association of Realtors.

It’s also well out of the price range for many who make the county’s median household income of $90,568 as reported in the latest census figures. The annual household income needed to afford a $400,000 home is about $165,000, according to SoFi, a financial technology firm.

According to Pethia, the county needs to add more than 590 units of affordable housing by the year 2040 to keep up with current and projected needs.

“New residential development in the county has not kept pace with growing housing demand,” according to the county’s Housing Albemarle website (Housing Albemarle is the county’s plan to up the housing supply with a focus on affordable housing and workforce housing). That leaves more than 10,000 homeowners and renters struggling to find a place to live within their means. By 2040, the county expects that number to increase by 4,000 households.

In Albemarle, there are 1,152 affordable units in the pipeline, and Pethia said some of those could be coming online as early as this year. She said she expected the rest to become available by the end of 2025.

Still, Albemarle needs 8,518 units if it wants to meet its projected needs. Pethia and other local officials are working on developing incentives and changing its housing ordinance to promote more affordable housing that remains affordable for a longer period.

In order to receive loans or grants from the county, a developer is required to designate 20% of its residential units as affordable for a minimum of 10 years.

“But the county is allowed to set that at a longer term. So if you go along with Housing Albemarle, that would be a 30 year affordability period,” Pethia said during a planning commission meeting last week.

Commissioners agreed that the 10-year affordability period wasn’t enough.

“It’s a ticking time bomb,” planning commission member Karen Firehock said.

Pethia is also working on a tracking tool that would allow the county to see how well Housing Albemarle is being implemented.

In February, the Board of Supervisors heard about some plans to incentivize firms to build affordable housing. Among the ideas supervisors have floated are a property tax rebate that would cover the cost of water or sewer connection fees for a portion of units over 10 years. They also discussed whether the county should cover all of the water or sewer connection fees for projects where units were 100% affordable.

That fee is about $14,000 per unit for this fiscal year, according to county staff.

Other incentives, Pethia said, are still in the works.

Planning commissioner Julian Bivins said the county needs to look beyond housing development to address the affordability gap.

“How do we reduce the need? That’s about jobs, it’s about economic activity,” Bivins said during the planning commission meeting.