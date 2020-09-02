Albemarle County man dies from car crash injuries

An Albemarle County man has died from injuries he suffered in a Monday morning car crash at Emmet Street and Barracks Road.
Charlottesville Police officials said Peter Norwood Stahl, 87, died at the University of Virginia Medical Center where he was being treated.
Stahl was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash with a large sport utility vehicle around 10:46 a.m. on Monday. He and the driver of the car were injured and taken to the hospital.
Stahl was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Charlottesville police are investigating the crash.
