This month’s Albemarle County Historic Preservation Committee meeting has been canceled.
The committee regularly meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m.
No reason for the cancelation was given on the Albemarle County events website.
The Historic Preservation Committee is a public body appointed by the county Board of Supervisors and is charged with protecting the county's historic and cultural resources, according to the committee website. The committee takes an active role in identifying and documenting cultural resources of importance to the community and provides assistance and advice concerning the county’s historic preservation program.
Monthly meetings are typically held in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.